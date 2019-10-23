Sometimes this space makes a dalliance into the B-section of the newspaper — that’s sports for those of you not “in the know” — and Monday’s news of what’s happening at Bridgewater College kind of forced our pens (and keyboards) a bit.
Under a veteran coach who has been there and done that already, the Bridgewater football team finds itself back in the national rankings, this time sliding in at No. 25 in the NCAA Division III American Football Coaches Association poll. If sports aren’t your thing, we’ll paraphrase — coaches in the lowest division of NCAA sports believe the Eagles are the 25th best team in the country.
Who are we to argue?
This is the first time since 2007 that Bridgewater College has been ranked in a national poll.
A lot of this credit, obviously, has to go to the players. Plenty of it as well has to go to Michael Clark, who’s in his 25th season as head coach at the school. If you don’t know who Clark is, maybe it’s time to learn a bit about him. The former Virginia Tech assistant is half philosopher and half X’s and O’s when it comes to football. And in the non-scholarship, off-the-television world of Division III football, Clark refreshingly knows exactly where he’s at.
He calls them “Division III moments,” when the head coach has to play the role of equipment manager, field-liner and locker-room cleaner. For a coach, it’s a small-time county in the big-time college football world that envelopes this country like a middle linebacker wrapping up a running back. And, right now, Clark’s side of the county is 6-0 and has been outscoring opponents by 31 points per game.
The sad fact of Division III sports is they get lost in the shuffle, nationally. In an area where a Division I football program is present (See: Harrisonburg and James Madison), it’s tough to draw fans outside of alumni and residents of the town in which you play and whose name you share.
But there’s history on that small campus to Harrisonburg’s south. In 2001, Clark led the Eagles to the Division III National Championship Game, the Stagg Bowl, where they lost to dynastic powerhouse Mount Union 30-27. And, today, they appear to be in the driver’s seat for a postseason berth.
“Right now we’re doing some of the things that good teams do,” he told DN-R sports reporter Shane Mettlen on Saturday after the Eagles’ latest victory — a 53-10 homecoming romp over Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Ferrum.
It’s a fact: Right now it’s an exciting time for football, locally, on three different levels. James Madison’s program is ranked No. 2 in the country in the Football Championship Subdivision, and Spotswood High School’s team is undefeated and sitting in the top spot of its region in the Virginia High School League’s power points — a system that scores teams on wins, losses, strength of schedule and other factors to determine postseason seedings.
And then there’s Bridgewater College, that small Division III college, which once again is giving people something to cheer for.
Yeah, we’re watching. And now that you’re “in the know,” you should be, too.
