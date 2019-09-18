United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is looking for volunteers for this year's Day of Caring.
The organized volunteer day gives community members, groups and businesses a chance to help local nonprofits to complete projects including physical repairs, client interaction, landscaping and office work, according to an article in Tuesday's edition of the Daily News-Record.
Volunteering and taking part in community service is a positive thing to do, but being able to do so in a group atmosphere can help with morale and progress.
"There is a nice variety of projects throughout the day," said Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. "There is some really important work to get done while increasing awareness."
Finding time to volunteer can be difficult and sometimes the opportunities that come our way don't exactly speak to our passions or the causes we want to further. That's why events like the Day of Caring can be so special as they promote a group atmosphere of giving and service and offer chances to help several types of community nonprofits and projects.
Toni-Holsinger said in Tuesday's article that there were 150 volunteer slots still available as of Monday. We encourage anyone with the time and interest to get involved in this cause and truly have a day of caring.
Those interested can sign up at //getconnected. uwhr.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.