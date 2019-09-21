When disaster strikes, any one of us is often at our most vulnerable. That very well could have been the case early Thursday morning for Lori Clouse as she dozed off, unaware that her home had caught fire.
Luckily, she wasn’t alone as this nightmare situation unfolded. A good Samaritan in the form of an Uber driver saw the blaze and took it into his own hands to intervene — saving Clouse and a neighbor from likely injury or worse.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Clouse, a real estate agent who credits the driver, Mason Muschalek, and his passenger with saving her life, according to an article in Friday’s edition of the Daily News-Record.
We commend Muschalek for his selfless, quick thinking that saved lives. Sometimes it seems like we’re more removed from each other than ever, focusing more on tiny screens instead of human faces and “meeting people” through apps and social media rather than face-to-face.
What Muschalek did might seem simple and reading the story might prompt us to say “well of course I would do the same,” but when faced with such a situation, taking a risk and moving beyond the status of bystander and into the role of rescuer takes a lot of courage and attention to humanity. His actions also show that what binds us together beyond our political divisions, digital obsessions and generation gaps is that we’re all just human beings trying to survive and thrive. Putting that attention to helping one’s fellow citizen above our own needs and all those dividing factors proves that we are capable of coming together for the greater good.
“It makes me feel good ...I woke up this morning feeling great,” said Muschalek, a 24-year-old Rockingham County man who owns Simmer Down food truck in Harrisonburg and drives for Uber in his spare time.
As he should.
