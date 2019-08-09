It would be nice if every problem had a clear-cut solution and we could flip a switch and fix any issue we were having on personal or societal levels. Unfortunately, that realistically isn’t the case — especially when it comes to societal problems and concerns.
Locally, much debate has swirled around homelessness and panhandling and many community members have expressed their concerns about panhandlers in the downtown area and the effect on business and safety.
It’s a fair concern to have, and it isn’t lost on area officials. Potential remedies like finding ways to incorporate more low-barrier shelter options in the city and implementing affordable housing are on the table, according to previous Daily News-Record reports. Meetings were held to discuss potential solutions and get the details on concerns, but of course these things take time and won’t change overnight.
Many issues that involve human beings don’t have a one-size-fits-all cause or remedy. Oftentimes, plights are born from systemic problems — meaning there is something wrong with the overall system and not just one aspect. Homelessness, for example, could be viewed as a symptom of mental health, criminal justice and labor systems.
“We have to also figure out ways to incorporate programs to address mental health and substance abuse,” Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English said in a previous interview with the DN-R. “But right now, we don’t have the manpower to do that here.”
He’s absolutely right. This isn’t something that can be completely solved with one new law or prohibiting some actions of certain groups. And local officials often don’t have the resources — monetary or otherwise — to make the systemic changes needed to influence a change and alleviate a symptom. It’s not an excuse for inaction, far from it, but it is something we should acknowledge as we look for and expect answers.
Systemic poverty, racism and oppression and privileges inflicted on certain groups are real. We may disagree with how much of an impact the system has on a particular problem or what people in these groups should do to move forward. That discourse can be good and lend itself to problem-solving or at least more understanding between different viewpoints. But acknowledgement that these issues are real and make a difference should come across the board — denying them just leads to more unsolved difficulties for our society.
