We've tweeted it before and we're sure we'll tweet it again.
So, just in case you don't have a Twitter account, we'll throw the lines here for you: "We're not saying you should go watch Unified Basketball, we're saying you need to."
And, to be frank, truer words have never been tweeted (yes, we'll acknowledge our bias).
Here's the thing, since 2015 high schools in Rockingham County — and later Harrisonburg — have made Wednesday nights special for a group of special athletes, when students with disabilities get a chance to play some hoops in front of a ravenous crowd. And, in our area, these schools do it up right.
There are cheerleaders chanting the whole time, jumping into the air with each made basketball. There are students sections packing the stands, hooting and hollering with every made hoop. There are player introductions, there are concessions. And, most of all, there are smiles.
The league is the brainchild of former Turner Ashby athletic director/boys basketball coach John Woodrum, who during his coaching days had his special-education students join the varsity program as managers.
Since then, it has grown. Since then, it has only gotten better.
When a mountain of a man like Harrisonburg High School football coach Chris Thurman pulls you close and, in that Southern Virginia drawl, tells you this is the one event that will make you smile, laugh, cheer and cry, you listen. Why? Because he's right. It's impossible not to do all of that and more.
Especially when someone like Anika Trost, a 15-year-old freshman from Broadway High School, drills a shot from just inside the free-throw line, throws her fingers in the air like John Travolta and dances her way back to play some defense.
"I was so excited," she said after she made that shot.
This Wednesday night at Turner Ashby, it's time for you to get excited with Trost.
We're not saying you should go …
