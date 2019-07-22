The city of Harrisonburg has started providing interpreter services at City Council and Planning Commission meetings, according to an article in Thursday’s edition of the Daily News-Record.
This program has been a long time in the making. Councilman Sal Romero brought the issue to Council back in January, according to previous DN-R reports.
“We need to bridge the communication gap with city officials and the community,” Romero said in a past interview. “I know from experience that often times, people are not involved in various things in the city because of the barrier of language.”
He’s absolutely right. Opinions about things like immigration or refugee services don’t play a role in this issue because we’re dealing with people who are already here and part of our community. Whether they be immigrants, children of immigrants or refugees, if they are looking to be active and productive members of the community they should have the ability to do so.
It’s no secret that we have a diverse population here in Harrisonburg, with many non-English speakers, but for many the hesitancy in providing such services goes back to what it will cost. Since this isn’t a new undertaking, many of the resources are already available. Harrisonburg City Public Schools have over 60 languages spoken — most being Spanish, Kurdish and Arabic.
The city will utilize the interpretation equipment owned by the Harrisonburg City Public Schools on an as-needed basis and will cost the city $30 per hour of service, according to the article, and, Romero has said there are many certified interpreters in the city who could volunteer their time for City Council meetings.
This is a pilot program, though, so if more resources turn out to be necessary and come with a much higher cost then it will be worth evaluating how to continue in the most effective way possible. But right now, this is something that can and should be happening to give all residents of the Friendly City an equal and equitable opportunity to be active and engaged members of the community.
A criticism often heard about providing interpretation services is that people should just learn to speak English. Maybe they should and maybe they are, but these things take time and resources as well. The English As A Second Language resources in city schools are a great example of working to help students succeed now and helping them advance their English skills for further success.
It’s understandable to want to encourage people to learn the language most of us speak even though the United States has no official language, but that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable to stand in the way of providing non-English speakers with a chance to communicate and get involved in the interim. Anyone who feels more welcomed and integrated in a community will likely want to further participate and that could even serve as a motivation to improve communication skills. Interpretation services are a good start to including more of our community in the conversation and strengthening our connections and resources for everyone.
