Awards and accolades are always nice to receive, but they tend to mean the most when they go to someone who has a proven track record and love of what they’re doing.
Harrisonburg High School teacher Myron Blosser certainly fits that description. Blosser has been teaching for 36 years and has shown clear dedication to helping students with science and math studies, according to an article in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily News-Record. He began his career at Strasburg High School in 1983. He was there for three years before taking a science teacher position at Harrisonburg High School. He left in 2002 to teach at Eastern Mennonite High School until 2014. Blosser returned to HHS in 2014 to co-direct the STEM Academy.
That’s a resume that shows how much Blosser cares about education. And as far as awards go, he recognizes what importance those trophies really have.
“Over the years I’ve won numerous awards,” Blosser said. “They’ve become more meaningful over the years, because it shows that grit and that tenacity and that passion is still alive.”
The passion has made Blosser a trailblazer in science education in our area. He’s taken the pivotal field beyond the classroom, creating the Shenandoah Valley Biotechnology Symposium, which is an annual event that he continues to be involved with 25 years later. The symposium gives high school students throughout the Shenandoah Valley the opportunity to participate in hands-on genetics experiments and to interact with high-profile scientists, according to the article.
Teachers can be make-or-break parts of an educational experience, often shaping not only a student’s knowledge, but also perception about a certain subject. To have a teacher who has such an innovative and real-world consideration for STEM fields will surely make a difference for many students and bring them to those studies and subsequent careers. And even for students who won’t become scientists and mathematicians, having a respectable educator who has passionately dedicated his life and efforts to a field can be inspiring across subject lines.
Congratulations to Blosser for being selected as a state finalist for the 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. We are proud you are being recognized on such a large scale and glad to see such a pivotal Valley educator continuing to make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.