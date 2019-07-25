We hear the word diversity get thrown around a lot these days — from describing our local demographics to large-scale programs and protocols in business and government. It’s a positive progression that the concept of diversity is commonplace in our contemporary society, but with that frequency can come the potential of losing sight of why it matters.
Looking to the arts might be one of the most tangible ways to see the benefits of diversity. Art, whether it is visual, musical or written, has the capacity to make major impacts on culture and communities large and small. Many of the classic pieces of art, poetry and literature we acknowledge today also gave insight into the realities of minority groups.
Furious Flower is the nation’s first academic center for African-American poets, through which many notable poets have collaborated, including three Nobel laureates, said Hannah Robinson, a media relations associate for James Madison University in a Daily News-Record article Tuesday. Founded on the campus of James Madison University in 1994 by professor and writer Joanne Gabbin, Furious Flower started as a conference that honored Gwendolyn Brooks, the first black author to win the Pulitzer Prize.
Now, years later, Furious Flower’s camp for children is marking a milestone 15 years as it aims to let children explore the arts, particularly in poetry and theater.
An opportunity to learn about the arts and express one’s self is important for children, but coupling it with a program that has played such a role in the progression of black poets and diversity in the arts has an extended benefit.
Art is a way for people of any and all backgrounds to tell their stories, particularly when people have been historically oppressed and barred from various environments. The more we, as a whole and multi-layered society, know about all of our people, the better decisions we can make for the betterment of the entire community. The fact that the concept of diversity gets used now more than in the past doesn’t have to detract from its importance at all, but rather can create a better atmosphere for more people to have a voice in everyday life — including artistic expression.
