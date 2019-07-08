Paul Riner said in a Saturday Daily News-Record article that it was the “right place, right time” scenario when he learned about the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign from the American Cancer Society, which aims to raise awareness and research money for breast cancer.
Riner’s mother had cancer, so finding the cause was something that he said meant a lot to him, and he really poured himself into making a difference. So far, two years after learning about the cam-paign, he has raised more the $20,000 and doesn’t show signs of stopping.
The story of Riner’s involvement is inspiring, not just because of the success he’s had, but because of how and why he found dedication to this cause. He learned about a specific way he could get involved with something personal to him, and he followed through with clear dedication.
We all have issues and causes about which we care. For some of us, the attention we give those issues may stem from experiencing pain. Maybe, like Riner, we saw a loved one go through a taxing disease or tragedy and we’d hope no one would ever have to experience that same pain and strife. Some of us have gone through a tough time ourselves and had to make a difficult choice and we want to help ease such a time for other people.
Whether it’s a medical condition, food insecurity, faith-based initiatives, homelessness, reproductive health, helping abuse victims, educational programs, civil rights, social justice, animal welfare or any other cause that could use help and support, there’s probably something out there that speaks to all of us on an individual level. Using our personal pain and passion to help us find a cause with which we can get involved gives us a chance to really help people in need and maintain a motivation to be involved. Lots of times we want to volunteer and give back, but doing it just because we “think we’re supposed to” or it “makes us a good person” means we probably won’t follow through.
Everyone should have a cause about which they genuinely care, and when you find it you can help so many people — including yourself.
