Health care is a hot topic all over right now, from national political debates to every day issues people across the Valley face.
Many factors can influence a community’s health care problems, including location. Rural communities often face limits in financial means to pay for care, transportation and broadband services that can affect access to care and research, according to Rural Health Information Hub.
For those of us who have lived in truly rural communities, the issue of access if extremely real. If you’ve ever had to travel 30+ minutes or even several hours to seek medical care of any kind for yourself or a family member — especially life-saving — then you know just how vital access can be.
The Shenandoah Community Health Clinic — Shenandoah County Free Clinic and Shenandoah Dental Clinic — and Shenandoah County Public Schools have received a 2019 Unsung Heroes Award from the Virginia Health Care Foundation, according to an article in Thursday’s edition of the Daily News-Record. They were recognized for their teamwork in increasing the availability of medical, dental and counseling services to the students and families of Shenandoah County.
Shenandoah County has been declared “underserved” by the federal government for dental, medical and mental health services, meaning that there aren’t enough health providers for the population, according to the article. And the issue isn’t limited just to Shenandoah. Several service areas and counties in Virginia have been given the same designation, although not necessarily for being rural areas, by the Health Resources & Services Administration, including the city of Harrisonburg and Bath County.
We applaud the efforts from the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic and public school system in trying to increase availability for medical services. Programs like satellite clinics, such as the one on the Quicksburg school campus, and wellness centers are innovative ways to bridge the gap between rural residents and quality health care. Such progressions are positive avenues to making sure all Americans — no matter where they live or what socioeconomic background they have — can have the chance to live a healthy life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.