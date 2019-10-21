One of — if not the most important — missions we have as a local newspaper is to tell the stories of the people in our community.
That often means the good, the bad and the ugly. Despite all the talk nationwide about negativity, partisanship and sensationalism in the media, we believe what we bring to your doorsteps — and iPads — is a reflection of our community, which is largely positive.
Not to say we don't have the bad and ugly here, but that's not what this is about.
This is about the good, and we're asking you to help us shine a light on some of the people we are happy to call our neighbors.
The theme for the November edition of the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal is 10 Under 40, a list we began several years ago to highlight rising and established young business leaders.
Past winners include Hunter Woodard, one of those James Madison University students for whom a degree is not all they found here, but a place to grow roots.
Woodard may have helped you pick out an engagement ring at James McHone Jewelry. It's where he got a job in 2002 to help him get through school and where he still works, though his responsibilities have substantially grown over the years to include property management for the McHone family.
Or you may have seen him at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, a fundraiser for People Helping People, or a Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance event. He's been heavily involved with those organizations and others.
"You have to look out for your fellow man," Woodard recalled his father saying, during an interview last year. "Growing up, my family was not rich by any means, but my parents always found ways to remind me how lucky I was to have enough to be able to give back."
Of course, it's entirely possible, maybe even likely, you've never even heard of Hunter Woodard before.
It's also possible, maybe even likely, you know someone we've never heard of who is an up-and-comer in the business community, a future chair of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce who's building his or her empire.
We want to hear about them and to consider them for our 10 Under 40 list.
The rules are simple: They've got to be younger than 40 and not have been named to the list in the past.
You can find a link to the nomination form on our website, DNROnline.com. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1.
So go on. Tell us something we don't know.
