For many of us, daily bus rides and classroom shuffles are fading into distant memories. Even for those with children or serving as teachers, the adult experience in schools is much different than it is for children.
If we think back to our school days when we held the title of student, we had a complete set of anxieties, fears and things to which we looked forward. As adults, sometimes we forget what came with being a student or lessen what it means to children in our lives.
Bluestone Elementary this week met children where they are, giving incoming kindergartners a chance to get familiarized with the structure of school, riding the bus and meeting teachers, according to an article in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily News-Record.
“It’s a more relaxed, open setting and a chance for them to see their teachers and get a feel for the school,” said Principal Anne Lintner.
This is the second year Bluestone has offered the “sneak peek” for children, and we commend their efforts. Starting school can be nerve-wracking, so Bluestone giving incoming kindergarten students the chance to get adjusted before the first bell rings can help them be more at ease and start their educational journeys off right.
Being considerate of a child’s position and sympathetic to their concerns, even if we can’t directly relate given a generational gap, can help adults and children communicate better and let children know they have a support system.
