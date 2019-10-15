What’s in a name?
If you’re looking to build a brand new high school, and get the public behind it, then there’s plenty. So maybe it’s time the Harrisonburg community starts making a move toward calling the new high school, set to open its doors in 2022, something other than the generic “HHS2.”
Yes, there’s plenty to wring your hands over with a second high school in the city limits — namely location and the estimated $85.6 million price tag. But neither the spot on the south side of town or the hefty tax-payer burden is going away. The school is needed and investment in a proper education for our city’s youth is one that should be worth the Friendly City’s time and money.
But now comes the hard part: building a community around the high school. In Penn Laird, you can’t wait to become a Trailblazer; in Broadway, you start eye-balling your Gobbler gear early. Pick any part of the county and they know, early on, if they’re going to Turner Ashby or joining the ranks of Eagles at East Rockingham. Right now, in Harrisonburg, you’re a Blue Streak. And you’re a Blue Streak for life.
It’s things that like that make everybody look back on their high school days and smile. Yeah, those were the easiest days of your life, weren’t they?
But we digress.
But we also plead with the Powers That Be to start calling this new high school something different; make it its own — and soon. The new school should not be secondary to Harrisonburg High, and that’s why it’s time to drop the HHS2 moniker in favor of some sort of identity other than a cost and location.
We think everybody will find it easier to get more excited about it. Heck, they may find prospective students gearing up to become the first to walk the shiny new halls. Give them something to look forward to when it comes time to join a new school community.
Dare we say excitement? Yeah, there could be plenty of that with a name.
