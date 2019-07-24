If you saw a large group of motorcycles pouring into Harrisonburg this weekend, you probably got a firsthand look at the Virginia Legacy Scholarship Run.
The motorcycle runs raise money for scholarships for children of post-9/11 military personnel who have been killed or have become more than 50% disabled, according to an article in Monday’s edition of the Daily News-Record. Last year, the run raised $1.2 million nationwide, including $25,000 from Virginia.
This and causes like it that remember and prioritize those affected by the 9/11 attacks are truly admirable. We’re nearing 20 years since 9/11, but to those of us who watched it unfold on TV screens or in real time, it sometimes feels like it was just yesterday. It changed our outlooks and everyday processes forever. It threw us into warfare. And while we might disagree over where we have ended up since that fateful day, politically or in combat, we should all be able to come together on the need to support those who felt the greatest effects post-9/11.
“We owe our veterans a great debt,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed told the motorcyclists during Saturday’s event. “One that we should work every day to repay.”
In order to truly honor our veterans and their families, we need to remember what they’re fighting for and take active steps to support them. It’s more than just saying a “thank you for your service,” although that acknowledgement matters as well. It’s making our own efforts and sacrifices to offset all they’ve had to give up for themselves and their families. Raising money and showing a wide community of support for their children to obtain an education is beneficial for those children, families and our society as a whole.
We commend the participants in the scholarship run and encourage everyone to do their best to proactively honor veterans, post-9/11 and beyond, as much as possible.
