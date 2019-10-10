It seems few days have gone by recently without some new revelation regarding the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry that targets President Donald Trump.
Clearly, the president and some of his allies used their positions in efforts to advance Trump’s political prospects. Whether their actions were impeachable offenses remains to be seen.
Americans should not overlook the fact the the nation’s founders recognized impeachment was not meant to punish crimes. Rather, it is a strictly political process through which members of Congress pass judgment on the propriety — as they see it — of a public official’s behavior.
It also should not be forgotten that virtually every president has used his authority and power to improve his prospects for reelection. Even President Abraham Lincoln and his aides did that, ensuring that many Union soldiers likely to vote for him in the 1864 election received leaves so they could go home and cast ballots.
Still, accusations against Trump are of concern because, if true, they could affect the nation’s ability to conduct foreign policy effectively.
For the same reason, allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, that he used his office to benefit his son, Hunter, need to be explored more thoroughly than has been the case thus far.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry have vowed to have it completed quickly, possibly by the end of the year. Setting an artificial deadline on an investigation so important — and with changes reported virtually every day — would be neither wise nor responsible to the American people. Pelosi should reconsider her timetable.
This is a matter that needs to be followed through as thoroughly and objectively as possible. The facts, not the clock — and certainly not a political vendetta — should guide the inquiry.
(4) comments
First off - there -is- no impeachment until a vote is taken.
Secondly - there is zero evidence of a quid pro quo in that telephone call.
Nancy has rushed the impeachment to provide cover for an -actual- scandal, that of the previous regimes illicit use of the mechanisms of gubmint to undermine a political adversary and later to subvert a sitting President.
Durham is coming...
Oh, if only I had a dollar for every time you told us about Durham. As to your points: First: true. Secondly: false. Lastly, Pelosi just got swamped by the number of House Dems who were pushed over the line by Trump's Ukraine call; she did not want to go down this road, and certainly didn't do it for the reason you stated (otherwise, she would have done it the *first* time you told us "Durham is coming"). I myself don't care about impeachment. I just want Trump voted out; this guy is terrible.
The danger with Trump's request of the Ukraine president to investigate Biden in return for military aid is that it leverages the survival of a country and its government for a domestic political advantage, with the likelihood that any such investigation will be fraudulent to produce the "deliverable" desired. That so-called investigation will not only be the result of extortion by Trump but also under the control of a foreign government not subject to our legal system.
I recommend that readers also do some studying about the impeachment process. There seems to be a great deal of misunderstanding about the roles of the House and Senate in the process, who is subject to impeachment, and definitions of "high crimes and misdemeanors." Lincoln may have made voting easier for Union soldiers, but he didn't ask Mexico to help him do this.
