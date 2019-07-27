On this day, in 1909, during the first official test of the U.S. Army's first airplane, Orville Wright flew himself and a passenger, Lt. Frank Lahm, above Fort Myer, Virginia, for one hour and 12 minutes.
A fun historical fact to bring up at the dinner table? Sure. But it's also just one example we can look to as proof that advancement beyond one's wildest dreams is possible.
We all likely know most, if not all, of the story of the Wright brothers and just how influential they were to our current way of life. The two took on uncharted territory in their entrepreneurship and engineering efforts. They took to the skies.
Every day we are faced with challenges or ambitions that might seem impossible — like no one has ever even considered doing what we're thinking about doing. It's true that not all of our challenges are as monumental as taking flight or many other historical success stories we hold in high regard. Comparing what we're going through to such extravagant feats might seem ridiculous, and maybe it is, but we can still draw inspiration from such examples.
"If we all worked on the assumption that what is accepted as true is really true, there would be little hope of advance."
Those words from Orville Wright would do us all well to remember as we face our own difficulties, whether they be external or internal, and as we navigate a world that is filled with negativity and different versions of the truth.
The world isn't black and white. There are several shades of gray and unknowns and we have to find ways to go beyond what we think is accepted or possible sometimes in order to make any progress — on personal and societal levels. Progress is important and powerful and the limit goes beyond the skies.
