Apparently, displeasure with the conditions of highways and bridges is a widespread problem as people in quite a few states have similar concerns, to judge by a recent U.S. Senate committee vote.
On Monday, members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted 21-0 to advance a $287 billion bill for highway and bridge projects throughout the nation. The panel includes 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats.
Anyone who shares such displeasure with highway and bridge infrastructure has to give some credit for the win to U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Capito was among the senators who introduced the bill. She has set this example before with legislation emphasizing repair and reconstruction of bridges.
Hopefully, the full Senate, then the House of Representatives will approve the $287 billion package quickly. Heaven knows, we need all the road and bridge repair help we can get, and quickly.
