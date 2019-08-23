Five Harrisonburg firefighters have increased their ability to be prepared for disaster and commitment to saving lives in our area.
Luke Walker, firefighters Eric Higgs, Keith Link, Matthew McCray and Wesley Meadows have earned paramedic certification and can administer additional life-saving measures, such as providing cardiac drugs that basic medics can’t provide, according to an article in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily News-Record.
Many congratulations are owed to these five for their hard work and accomplishment — and to the Harrisonburg Fire Department for its climbing devotion to providing the best possible services.
Chief Ian Bennett said the department now has 21 paramedics but is looking to add a few more each year. All of the city’s 69 full-time firefighters are basic emergency medical technicians, according to the article.
“In our business, seconds save lives,” he said.
He’s completely right and having a fire department in our city with such dedicated team members is a benefit for the entire community. The more firefighters who have this certification, the better chance we have that an emergency won’t be as devastating as it could be. Every second matters and every preparation that can be taken should be.
“It’s stressful at times, but it’s really rewarding to see you’re making a difference in a patient,” Walker said of his path to paramedic certification.
It’s a lot of hard work for the department and these firefighters to take on this advancement, but clearly they are doing it for the right reasons and we applaud them for their efforts.
