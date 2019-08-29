Nearly 18,000 dairy farmers will receive payments when they are trapped between high feed prices and low milk prices as producers pay premiums into the program and must also qualify for a certain size “margin” between the milk price and feed price before receiving money as part of the new Dairy Margin Coverage program, according to an article in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily News-Record.
We’ve reported continuously about the current industry stressors being put on dairy farmers. Dairy farmers have faced low milk prices for the past five years, according Eric Paulson, executive secretary and treasurer of the Virginia Dairymen’s Association.
It’s no secret that agriculture in general is a massive part of our local economy and culture, and dairy is no exception. The economy can be unpredictable and difficult on any industry, and behind those numbers are real people who suffer. Programs like this one can be a responsible help for those people.
“To me, it looked like a program that the USDA had in place to protect small- to medium-sized farms,” Samuel Goering, of the Home Place Dairy in Dayton, said. “They see the value in farms to local economies and they’re wanting to protect those farms.” Goering is one of about 70 producers in Rockingham and Page counties who has coverage under the Dairy Margin Coverage program.
He’s right. We have to treat these farms and farmers with the value they hold. Programs that help them cope with the unpredictability that comes with the economy and trade issues should exist and be accessible. And if there are advancements they can make for their own well being, the industry, the animals and the consumers, then there should ways to help make that a reality.
We hope this program can make a difference for the dairy farmers in our area and state as a whole.
“Every little bit helps,” said Kevin Craun, who co-owns Hillview Farm in Bridgewater with his brother, Steve Craun. “But in the whole scheme of things it’s not like it’s a huge windfall.”
Craun could very well be right, and we’ll have to wait and see to assess just how much this program can do. But it’s hopefully a step in the right direction.
