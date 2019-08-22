Conflict in the Middle East has taken on new meaning for some of our neighbors in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.
On Friday, officials were joined by hundreds of other people in Charleston, West Virginia in a ceremonial send-off for more than 500 West Virginia National Guard members. They are part of the 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment. They are going first for training in Texas — then to Kuwait.
These are not rear-echelon troops. The 150th will be joining the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team in Kuwait.
No one can say what will befall the 150th. Being stationed in Kuwait does not mean the unit will not be called upon for dangerous duty.
Sacrifice will not be limited to members of the 150th, however, as was pointed out during Friday’s Yellow Ribbon Ceremony. Members of their families will be spending months without them.
We owe them all the support we can provide — in every way — too. Life becomes more difficult for the spouses of those deployed, as well as for their children. Their needs should be met to the very best of our abilities because, in a very real way, they, too, are serving our country. Our communities cannot replace those whose presence is missed — but we can help.
