We’ve all heard the quite overused saying that knowledge is power. Clichés often become such because there’s at least a bit of truth hidden in the arrangement of words.
Our current society is one with no shortage of strong, often divisive opinions on topics from climate change to capital punishment — and it’s all as public and loud as ever due to mediums like social media.
In some ways, this is positive. More people get a seat at the table and chance to express their unfiltered views without at least as much oppression or censorship. But, there are drawbacks as many people express opinions without much regard for the facts they’re using to support those viewpoints — sometimes even becoming pseudo-activists on the back of misguided information.
A world of information is at our fingertips nowadays, but sifting through link after link of material that can often come from places with at least some bias is challenging for one who is trying to form a rational opinion based in logic. An educated source using knowledge to present information is something we all should seek out.
Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community’s 16th Shenandoah Valley Lyceum season, which will include presentations on the rise of sea levels, the history of the death penalty in Virginia and women in Jamestown, is a way to get such education right in our community.
“We all have a natural ability to gain knowledge,” Lolly Miller, arts and education program manager at VMRC, said in a Wednesday Daily News-Record article. “The Shenandoah Valley Lyceum affords each person the opportunity to explore or learn something he or she is not aware of. This leads to further awareness and discussion among peers within our community.”
Being educated doesn’t end when our last school bell rings since information and enrichment is so readily available. There’s a lot of focus today on media outlets being biased toward a certain political group, opinion or even figure. Sometimes that is the case, especially when it comes to outlets on a larger scale.
Directly consulting the work of experts like historians, scholars and scientists — like what is available in this series of VMRC presentations — is a way we can not only gain knowledge, but also accurately assess how “biased” a source really is.
