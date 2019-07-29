In Saturday's edition of the Daily News-Record, the third installment of our recent series on agriculture and economics in the area explored a day in the life of an area farmer — just a glance at what David Lee of Zion's Farm called a "lifestyle."
Including a story like this in a series that is focused mainly on money, economic factors and bottom lines may seem like a departure, but such an exploration into area industry would be remiss without this element.
People are the building blocks of all facets of our society — good and bad — and to get caught up only in numbers and theories without thinking of the people involved in anything leave a large, detrimental gap in knowledge. We cannot have a full scope of an issue if the people affected are not acknowledged.
Industry and business subjects can sometimes be boiled down to a certain set of numbers, facts and figures from the boardroom to the branches of government. While those numbers can't be thrown away, they also can't stand alone. Human beings are more than numbers and each one of us has an individual story, impact and set of circumstances that can contribute to whatever group or industry of which we are a part. We wanted to be sure to keep the human element of our area's agriculture industry front and center while exploring the economic issues that come with it because without each hardworking man or woman on area farms and their individual stories and motivations, there would be no industry of which to speak.
Keeping humanity and accounting for individual human experiences at the forefront of our approaches to almost anything — from a journalistic endeavor to the law of the land — has the potential to keep us all focused on what matters and not lose sight of each other's humanity.
