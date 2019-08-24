“We don’t hear about as much access to psychiatric services as are needed in the area. And low-income or uninsured have little to no access to it.”
Those words from Lisa Bricker, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Community Health Center, in a Daily News-Record article last week are painfully true and speak to a continued stigma regarding mental health and psychiatric needs.
The Harrisonburg Community Health Center was awarded $167,000 in federal funding to support behavioral health services, including mental health and substance use disorder services, according to the article, and the necessity of such provisions hits our community and beyond.
Access is important and can be life-saving and changing for any health need. Mental health issues are just that — health issues — but all too often people associate mental health problems with a certain stigma, which can stop those in need from getting help.
Public and self-inflicted stigma affect those with mental illness, meaning that there are external stereotypes, prejudice and discrimination that can occur and someone can start believing or agreeing with negative things about themselves and modifying their behavior to reflect such thoughts, according to findings from the World Psychiatry Official Journal.
Reluctance to seek treatment, lack of understanding or support from friends or family, limited work and school opportunities and even issues with health insurance coverage can come from facing stigma associated with mental health issues, according to Mayo Clinic.
So what can we do?
First of all, we can support groups like Harrisonburg Community Health Center that work with people in need and seek out services if we are the ones in need.
Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, we can actively dismantle stigma that we perpetuate in our everyday lives. Taking time to learn about mental illnesses and issues, reject any judgmental attitudes or thoughts that come up when encountering certain topics and even taking a hard look at our language — flippantly and negatively using adjectives like crazy, psycho and making pseudo-diagnoses — can all make an impact. And for those who are struggling with a mental health issue, please try not to isolate or beat yourself up. You’re more than an illness or issue and you’re not alone.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about one in five adults in the U.S. will experience mental illness in a given year. This isn’t a small, one-dimensional issue. It can happen to anyone and the more accepting and supportive we are as a society, the better chance there is for help and recovery — for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.