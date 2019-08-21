Community is more than just a name for a town or neighborhood. It encapsulates the idea of coming together and forming fellowship especially for a common goal.
That sense of community is part of what makes local events and festivities, like last week’s Rockingham County Fair, work so well — and it can’t be done without those willing and eager to volunteer their time and effort for such endeavors.
Bobby and Vicki Cook are two of those vital volunteers who made this year’s fair run smoothly, according to an article in Monday’s edition of the Daily News-Record, and their motivations come from a long sense of community.
“We love the fair,” said Vicki Cook, 70, of Bridgewater. “We want to see it survive and stay in the county so kids can enjoy what our child did.”
Rebecca Holloway, the fair’s manager, said volunteers are critical to the success of the fair, according to the article. Each fair, there are only four full-time employees and four part-timers.
“A lot of them have been volunteers year after year,” she said in Monday’s article. “They make the fair work. I don’t make the fair work. They do.”
Volunteering, whether it be for the fair, a similar event or a cause to close to one’s heart, is a noble way to spend time. Oftentimes, the local events that bring us together with our neighbors and friends are reliant on volunteers, as Holloway said.
If we can find time to volunteer, especially for local causes and events, then we should do our best to do so. Some of us are busier than others though and it, unfortunately, isn’t in the cards for everyone to be a volunteer. If you can’t volunteer your time, doing whatever works for your lifestyle to play an active role in the community — from monetary help to just being appreciative and supportive of volunteers — can still make a difference.
Thank you to all the volunteers who made this year’s fair and all other community endeavors a success. Your work and dedication is valuable to us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.