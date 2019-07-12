Brooklyn Kier is a first-generation college student who had a dream of obtaining a higher education, but for a long time had no idea how to afford to make that dream a reality.
Kids all over the country and the world face that same debacle every day as they try to prepare to be the first in their families to go to college.
Brooklyn got a chance to be in the Valley Scholars program and will attend James Madison University on a scholarship, according to a Daily News-Record article in Wednesday's edition.
We congratulate the entire first cohort of Valley Scholars heading off to JMU, no matter their generational status as a college student. And to any student - scholar or not - who is the first in his or her family to attend college, we offer an extra vote of confidence.
Success doesn't have a blueprint, and there are many options for being a productive and financially stable member of society that don't include a four-year degree or higher. But for those of us who only ever experienced college classes or graduations from watching our favorite television shows and shouldered the second-hand hopes and dreams of our parents and relatives thinking we could be the one who had the ambition, intelligence or opportunity to enter this uncharted territory, it was more than just a way to get a job and be "successful."
Of course people can be successful without that coveted piece of paper - any first-generation college student has probably seen multiple instances of someone putting in hard work, advancing through experience and drive alone and carving his or her own path to success. Maybe it was our parents, grandparents or neighbors whom we watched make those strides with significantly less in the way of education, and that work ethic surely can serve as an inspiration no matter what path we choose.
And if that path is to chase the dream of obtaining a college education, and a first-generation student works hard, studies, shoulders loans and takes part in programs like Valley Scholars and other opportunities to turn that dream into a reality, then that in itself is an admirable accomplishment - but it is only the beginning.
Stepping foot on campus and suddenly being immersed in a world that once seemed unattainable and perhaps even unreal at times can be intimidating and might induce some feelings of fear and self-doubt. But any student who has put in the work to start the journey of higher education, especially those without previous experience, has no reason to doubt his or her capabilities. Doing what it takes to get here means the ambition and work ethic that entails means you do belong and have everything it takes to continue making advancements. It will be challenging. It will pose problems. You will probably question yourself. It's normal and any one, whether a first-generation student or not, is doing the same thing. But you have every right to be where you are as long as you keep up the excellent work.
