Mass shootings, gun control, legislation and so much more is swirling through the news cycle following recent acts of violence. For many of us who are just living our lives outside of the political rhetoric, it's a scary time. Little things like sending our kids to school or going to the grocery store or a festival seem more frightening than fun or normal. And try as we might to advocate for whatever course of action we think is the right one, it can feel like all we have to do is wait around on our representatives, state and national, to do something in any attempt to make a difference.
But there are things that we can do and that our community is doing that are within the realm of logic and law. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department's presence at this week's county fair is just one example.
"We want the fair to be a safe place for people to have fun," Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in an article in Thursday's edition of the Daily News-Record.
On most nights, there will be at least 15-20 deputies roaming the fairgrounds. On some nights, depending on the grandstands event, there could be double that, according to the article.
There are also dozens of volunteers working to help law enforcement maintain safety and security.
"They are observant," Hutcheson said of those volunteers. "A lot of them are here every night and know when something is strange or is different."
These proactive steps that our local law enforcement and citizens are taking to keep a community staple safe shows us that we aren't helpless waiting for Congress or our state legislature to take action in the wake of this deadly national issue of gun violence. It also shows us that doing something is better than doing nothing. None of us can know for sure exactly what will "solve" this epidemic of gun violence — in fact it's likely that there's no fix-all method, but that isn't an excuse for inaction. Trying to protect people and save lives is better than shrugging our shoulders and moving along because nothing can stop all tragedies.
We can work together in lawful ways as a community in an effort to stay safe and vigilant. We commend the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department for their dedication to keep fairgoers safe and volunteers who are taking an active role in that as well.
