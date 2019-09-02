This Labor Day, we have much to remember and honor about this country’s history in “social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s history of the holiday.
The narrative of “the American dream” and similar ideas of what awaits people in this country are based in the willingness, ability and desire to work hard to forge your path in the world. That is admirable and truly captures the spirit of the American people.
Advancements and laws we’ve tackled in our history to protect those who work hard from being taken advantage of and mistreated are important to our social and economic achievements. To have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in this modern world, it is important that people can work hard and be fulfilled financially and existentially, while still having the opportunity to prioritize their personal lives, families and health.
We wouldn’t be where we are without the people who made waves in the labor movement and who did have to endure unjust conditions in the workplace for our society to recognize what was wrong and move forward. We still have a ways to go in some areas, but acknowledging where we’ve come from will help us in the continued journey.
As we celebrate this Labor Day with time off work, barbecues and spending time with family and friends, let’s keep in mind not only the work ethic of our citizens, immigrants and those who came before us, but also the resounding spirit of progress and the values we hold that helped those formative labor leaders catapult us forward.
