On occasion, leading well can feel similar to drinking from a fire hose. So many pieces of data come at you nonstop – certain ones require immediate action, certain ones are just informational, certain ones impact the long-term prospects for the project or team, and certain ones are simply noise. The leader’s task is to take it all in, identify priorities, and act.
The challenge for many of us is to make sure that, no matter how much is pouring at us in any given day, we find a way to stay in the moment. This is important for us and equally important for the team members with whom we interact. Doing this well can be a daunting task. It’s not easy to shift immediately from a disciplinary conversation with an employee into a welcome for potential future investors in the company. Yet this is the lived experience for many of us as we try to get our groups from where we are to where we wish to be.
Having a strategy to manage the deluge of incoming data and requests to lead is important. It’s also very personal, as each individual may utilize different strategies to help based on her or his own preferred style.
I employ three strategies to help slow down the flow of water. Each of these strategies helps ensure that the time I share with others is filled with moments that matter.
First, I trust the work teams and parameters I put in place to guide our work. I dedicate significant time and energy to developing a crystal clear vision for the projects and efforts we take on. Knowing the rules, roles, and outcomes were well-established at the outset allows me to operate with confidence that we’re on the right path. This confidence also allows me to delegate more since I know we have a shared vision for success. This approach also reminds me to stay focused on the big picture and avoid getting into a micromanagement trap. Since I know I’ve partnered with the right people, I accept that my job is often simply to reaffirm their competence and remind them about their value to the team. Understanding how the pieces fit together and where my efforts are needed allows me to avoid being distracted by the noise that comes at me.
Second, I work hard to give others my undivided attention. Research has shown that there’s no such thing as multi-tasking. At best, we can engage in task switching at a rapid pace. But our brains simply don’t allow us to focus on two things at once. As a result, I work hard to be fully present with the others in the room. I limit my access to distractions and ask lots of follow-up questions. I understand that being fully in the interaction now decreases the likelihood I’ll have to revisit the same issue later.
I try to avoid brief hallway conversations on important issues but prefer to redirect them to a scheduled time to explore them in the way they deserve. A few years ago, I read about a leader who challenged himself to eliminate the phrase “I don’t have time” and replace it with “That’s not a priority.” Instead of saying “I don’t have time to go to the gym” you say, “I don’t go to the gym because it’s not a priority,” or rather than, “I haven’t had time to file my month-end report yet” substitute “Filing my month-end report is not a priority right now.” I have adopted this style as well. The altered language has felt quite eye-opening. While I don’t often actually say the new phrase out loud, I think about it nearly every time and the subtle change has made an impact on how I think about spending my time.
Third, I focus on being authentic and transparent in my interactions. Being authentic starts with bringing the best version of myself to work every day. For me, this means exercising regularly, sleeping enough, staying hydrated, and spending time with family and friends. Engaging in these aspects of self-care increase the chances that I arrive physically and mentally ready to lead. Transparency is equally important. Transparency is about open and honest communication with others. I strive to be clear on where we stand on projects, what factors remain under our control, and what new variables have come into play. I make a conscious effort to avoid tactics that are known to frustrate others. These tactics include things like back door politics and influencing, as well as the meeting before the meeting (where decisions are made resulting in the actual meeting simply being a rubber stamp).
In the coming years, it seems far more likely that the amount and pace of information coming at leaders is only going to increase. Being in position to manage the flow will make all the difference between those who survive and those who drown.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
