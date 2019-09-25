In reading anecdotes calling for the abolition of the Electoral College, “The Electoral College,” Sept. 18, please understand, the EC is not an “affront to our democratic principles.” The U.S. is a constitutional republic. In a republic, sovereignty rests in the individual, with rights protected by those elected to represent them. In a democracy, sovereignty lies in the majority; the minority only has privileges granted to it by the dictatorship of the majority. (Ref: www.1215.org)
The EC protects individual sovereignty by giving smaller states the same power as the densely populated areas (New York City, Los Angeles). Abolition of the EC would force over 3,000 U.S. counties to live under the electoral preferences of 100 counties. The EC is brilliant and has worked well for nearly 250 years. Seems the left only wants to change the rules because Hillary lost.
Dee Davis
Harrisonburg
