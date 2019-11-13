TAKE HEED!
1775 - "The Redcoats are coming! The Redcoats are coming!"
2019 - "The Democrats are coming! The Democrats are coming!"
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
Maybe we can give the democrats the same treatment we gave the redcoats! [beam]
