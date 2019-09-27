The president says we’re sending troops to Saudi Arabia to support them in their conflict with Iran. Why? Let’s not forget that Osama bin Laden, founder of Al Quaida, was born in Saudi Arabia and was a citizen there until 1994; that 15 of the 19 hijackers of airliners in the 9/11 attack were Saudi Arabian citizens; and that the Central Intelligence Agency has concluded that Mohammed bin Salman, a Saudi prince, authorized the murder of a Saudi journalist who lived in the United States.
Why, for heaven’s sake, do we now risk shedding American blood defending one terrorist nation in its war with another terrorist nation?
James Kellett
Harrisonburg
