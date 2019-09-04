Thanks so much for the many memorable notes and cards good friends and neighbors sent in regard to the death of our daughter, Wendy. Many brought back fond remembrances of good times together with her in Harrisonburg.
Very best wishes to all.
Helen and Dave Hanson
Boalsburg, Pa.
