On behalf of the Rockingham Farm Bureau Association membership and Board of Directors, we would like to acknowledge the recent passing of Mr. Charles “Chuck” Ahrend.
As a farmer and a member of the Rockingham Farm Bureau, Chuck served as a longtime board member and as a delegate to the Virginia Farm Bureau annual meeting, and as our “representative” on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
His wit, wisdom, interest in agricultural issues and pork BBQ helped him to serve as an advocate for farm producers locally and statewide.
We acknowledge his contributions and we express our condolences to his family and friends.
Lareth L. May, President
Rockingham Farm
Bureau Association
