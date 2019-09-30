“If I’m in the dairy business and don’t sign up, shame on me,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. Perdue was referring to the Dairy Margin Coverage program, another government attempt to stymie the bloodletting in the farming community. One program that could provide relief for dairy farmers and not cost the taxpayers a thing would be to suspend or eliminate the Dairy Promotion Program or National Dairy Checkoff.
In 1983, Congress established this program and asked that dairy farmers fund the program in an attempt to increase milk consumption. Dairy farmers contribute 15 cents for every 100 pounds of milk they sell. A farmer milking 100 cows will contribute about $3,400 per year to this program. Since 1983 when the National Dairy Checkoff was established, per capita milk consumption was 247 pounds. Today per capita milk consumption is 154 pounds. The program has failed. It is time we return that money to the farmer.
Tad Williams
Rockingham
