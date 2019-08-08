I find myself in full agreement with Genny Kline’s letter, “Thoughts on Opposing the President, ICE,” July 31. She correctly criticizes Harrisonburg’s mayor for accusing the POTUS without making it clear it was simply her own private opinion.
Furthermore, along with thousands of other area residents, I support the efforts of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office to identify and, as necessary, deport illegal immigrants.
Do I have compassion for their plight? Yes. But they still broke U.S. laws getting here, and many of them will break some more as they attempt to avoid deportation. Immigrants wanting to come to this country do so because, among other things, it has laws that are fair, beneficial and have been put in place by the people — such as our immigration laws.
James B. Martin Sr.
Elkton
