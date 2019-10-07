All the whistleblower allegations against the president are second-hand information. Somebody needs to obtain the identities of all official personnel who gave the whistleblower information. Each of the sources will be identified and subjected to an interview under oath. They will have their lawyer present (they pay for).
All official personnel involved in the processes described by the whistleblower will be interviewed and process documentation gathered and evaluated. All investigation protocols and procedures will be followed. To provide due process rights of the president and other officials, a copy of the results of the investigation and any work products will be timely provided to lawyers who need to prepare for a possible impeachment proceeding. If guilty proceed, if not, knock it off!
Ronald L. Thompson, Retired
Inspector General, GM-15
Rockingham
Apparently the newest whistleblower has firsthand knowledge. But I'm sure Trump will deny, deflect, and detract as usual, and the Trumpites will believe him as usual. And, by the way, the law protects whistleblowers from retaliation, so you're kind of missing the point on that.
