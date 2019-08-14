It took a shooter with an AR-15 style .223 caliber firearm and 100-round drum magazines under 30 seconds to kill nine people and injure 27 others in Dayton, Ohio. If ever there was an argument for banning assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines, this must be it.
Yet, Representative Ben Cline and other Republicans will find a way to justify the status quo (and maintain their good standing with the NRA) by stifling common sense gun legislation.
As someone has observed, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result." How many more will die before we try something different and limit access to these weapons of war on our city streets? How many more families will be shattered before we do more than offer our thoughts and prayers for the victims of our inaction?
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
