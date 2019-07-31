The rate of scientific and technological discovery and development in medicine and so many other fields is increasing like never before, but we are at risk of squandering all of that if we do not preserve a livable planet.
The anniversary of the Apollo moon program reminds us that we spent 4% of the national budget on that project. Can you imagine the outcry if it were proposed that we spend a comparable amount on climate change mitigation? And yet it is infinitely more important that we deal with climate change than it was that we beat the Soviets to the moon.
Bishop Dansby
Keezletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.