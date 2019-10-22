It has been nearly a year since we elected our new congressman, Ben Cline, for the 6th Congressional District. He took office in January and since that time has shown what a benefit his previous experience as a legislator in the Virginia General Assembly has been. He is one of only six freshman congressmen to have legislation signed into law and the only Republican to do so.
Unlike others who've passed mundane bills such as naming post offices, Congressman Cline's legislation has been of substance. Recently, two of his bills designed to aid veterans were signed into law. The LEGION Act was introduced at the request of the American Legion to allow them to accept all honorably discharged veterans as members and the National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Act, which offers more avenues for returning servicemen and women who are experiencing economic hardship. Great job, Congressman Cline!
Laura Logie
Harrisonburg
