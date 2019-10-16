Brent Finnegan makes a lot of promises. “Free” college, “free” health care, “free” public transportation. At the same time he’s dangling the carrot for “free” new government- funded services, he’s advocating for policies that make it harder for businesses to be successful and hire new people — forced unionization, significantly increased minimum wage mandate, higher energy costs, more regulation. Who will be left in this state to pay the significantly higher taxes required to support Brent Finnegan’s promises? Who does he think pays those taxes now? It’s those same businesses and employees.
Tony Wilt has a solid record of supporting fiscally responsible policy that has allowed the Commonwealth to once again reclaim the top spot for business. Don’t mess with a good thing. Send Tony Wilt back to Richmond with your vote on Nov. 5.
Donna K. Moser
Rockingham
