Our country has a long history of having political debates as a way to educate voters on the differences between candidates for elected positions. Every now and then an elected officeholder decides not to accept an invitation to debate a challenger, likely because their campaign manager, pollsters, or other paid consultants have determined that the incumbent’s record might be a problem.
Del. Tony Wilt has declined two opportunities to debate challenger Brent Finnegan. Is Wilt afraid to defend raising our local gas taxes over 7 percent to pay for Interstate 81 improvements? This is instead of collecting tolls on the huge number of out-of-state trucks that pass through our area daily, as a bipartisan I-81 commission previously recommended.
Please join me in electing Brent Finnegan as our delegate in House District 26. Brent Finnegan refuses to take money from corporate special interests groups. Brent Finnegan — Powered by People.
Jeff Pierson
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.