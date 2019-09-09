It has been reported the population of the U.S. doubles every 30 years. The Chinese, with their one child program that ended in 2015, has stagnated their population. By year 2100 the U.S. could exceed them in numbers. China must act before that to become the economic and military power of the world. Without American money, China shall find it difficult to maintain being that major power. If successful, President Donald Trump’s trade effort now shall be the historic moment of the 21st century.
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham
(0) comments
