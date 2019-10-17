When I learned that Steve Landes announced he would not be running for reelection to the General Assembly’s House of Delegates I realized we were losing a capable and responsible representative. Then Chris Runion won the contest to be the Republican candidate to win the seat held by Landes.
I have found and believe that Chris Runion has the same set of values and sense of representative responsibilities as Steve Landes. Add to this that Chris is a successful small businessman who has responsively had an important role in our community. He understands the complexity of issues facing us and the necessity of responsible budgeting and spending to solve them.
I look forward to Chris representing us and ask that you join me in voting for him on Nov. 5.
Edward Long
Waynesboro
