On Nov. 5, voters have a chance to vote for a new delegate in the 25th House District. I've known Republican Chris Runion for 40-plus years. I first met Chris in the poultry business and we've stayed in touch over the years because of his continued involvement in the local farming community.
Chris has served as a board member of the Rockingham County Fair Association and on the board of directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank and Rockingham Insurance -- a leading home and farm insurance company. In each position, Chris has shown leadership in understanding and solving many of our local agricultural needs.
Chris grew up on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley and understands the needs of farmers. That's why the Virginia Farm Bureau's AgPAC chose to endorse him over all other candidates in the 25th District.
Please join me on Nov. 5 in supporting Chris Runion for delegate.
Steve Bazzle
Rockingham
Mr. Bazzle, does Mr. Runion support the massive importation of cheap foreign labor into Virginia and into the Valley? This is a yes or no question. Thank you in advance for your response.
