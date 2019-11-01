The general election is approaching on Nov. 5 and I will be supporting Chris Runion, the Republican candidate for the 25th House of Delegates.
Chris knows the Second Amendment is an inalienable right and is the ultimate protection for our ability to be self-reliant, defend our lives and property and guard our liberty.
Chris also supports the agriculture industries and reasonable conservation practices to protect our streams, forest and air quality.
Chris is a Rockingham County resident and is a true defender of the Shenandoah Valley we love.
On Nov. 5, join me and vote for Chris Runion for the 25th District House of Delegates.
Jon Ritenour
Harrisonburg
