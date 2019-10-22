Why has most worship services become entertainment rather than an exaltation of the Lord Jesus Christ? Where is the preacher that today preaches the pure word of God? Yes, there are a few. What is happening to our churches? The Word teaches that if Christ be lifted up He will draw all men to Himself.
Our churches should be filled every Sunday unless providentially hindered. People need to know how they should live, so they will be prepared to die. The worship service shouldn't try to compete with the entertainment industry. The Christian goes to meet with The Holy God, Creator of all things and Savior of the world. Our politicians need to acknowledge this. After all He is King of Kings and Lord of all His Creation. May His will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
