A Census Bureau article about the American Community Survey explains reasons for the citizenship question on this active survey. It’s difficult to understand why this should not be included or reinstated into the decennial census for the benefit of all citizens and non-citizens.
John Nalberczinski Weyers Cave
(1) comment
I don't understand why we wouldn't want to know who is here as a citizen, thus covered under the US Constitution. The idea of logic is lost on today's liberals.
