City Council needs to do its job.
Panhandlers are all over town; this does not reflect well on the city as a whole. Most of these people are not homeless, they are on drugs or are just plain too lazy to work.
There are more jobs available in the city right now than there are people to fill them. They stand in the median strips being obnoxious. They are getting more aggressive every day because they know the police department won't do anything about it, not to mention the amount of trash they leave behind.
It is time for City Council to do something instead of just talking about it.
Vernon Green
Grottoes
