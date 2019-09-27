The recent Harrisonburg City School Board meeting on potential cost savings for the new high school seems like a wise use of time. Making tough choices like building a $500,000 canopy for kids to avoid raindrops hitting them or just have them make a run for it seems prudent. Asking whether new athletic fields are needed or just double up at the old high school is reasonable.
Another question to ask is whether to offer sports at the new school at all. Sports have many redeeming qualities, but saving money is not one of them. One high school football, softball, and soccer team is all that is needed. The city should sell the naming rights as well. “Good Times, Great Salad, Olive Garden” High School sounds pretty good to me.
Tad Williams
Rockingham
