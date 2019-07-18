Do we become sinners by sinning or are we born sinners? This is a question our political representatives must answer. Are God’s commandments still binding upon humans? How about “Thou shalt not steal?” Our modern politicians are embracing socialism which at its base is stealing. They attempt to sell it to us as we are prone to envy. Another violation of God’s commandment.
We are not born good — we are born corrupt. No one has to teach us to lie or steal or any other violation of the standard God has laid down that establishes morality. Society is a reflection of the people that create it.
This nation is perhaps one of the greatest civilizations ever created as it was founded upon the Christian foundation as laid out in Holy Scripture. May God have mercy and send revival.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
